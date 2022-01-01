Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

56 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70.9 against 62 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133 square inches)
  • 20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm
11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~78.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 75%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 35-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +53%
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Flow X13 GV301
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
5. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs MSI GF65 Thin
6. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
8. ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский