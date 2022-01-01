You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 70.9 against 62 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1160 grams less (around 2.56 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (102.9 vs 133 square inches)

20% sharper screen – 169 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 299 x 222 x 15.8 mm

11.77 x 8.74 x 0.62 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~78.4% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 (60Hz) 3840 x 2400 (120Hz) Size 15.6 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Glossy Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75% DCI-P3 color gamut - 75% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 300 nits ROG Flow X13 GV301 n/a

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 62 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce GTX 1650 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP - 35-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32 GPU performance Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +53% 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Flow X13 GV301 3.195 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.