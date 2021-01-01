Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133 vs 142.9 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 354.9 x 259.9 x 27.2 mm

13.97 x 10.23 x 1.07 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~72.8% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Response time 7 ms - Max. brightness Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 300 nits ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Radeon RX 6800M 12GB TGP - 115-130 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1240 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1660 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 16.9 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 1536 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 4.884 TFLOPS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition +246% 16.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x4W Dolby Atmos - Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.