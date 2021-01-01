Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021) or ROG Strix G15 G513 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021)
VS
65 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
HP Omen 15 (2021)
From $1269
ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G15 G513

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 354 mm (13.94 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 259 mm (10.2 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021) +53%
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G15 G513
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. HP Omen 15 (2021) or Dell Alienware m15 R5
3. HP Omen 15 (2021) or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
4. HP Omen 15 (2021) or Dell G5 15 5510
5. HP Omen 15 (2021) or MSI GF65 Thin
6. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or MSI GE66 Raider
10. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or Zephyrus G14 GA401

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 and HP Omen 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский