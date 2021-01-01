Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Strix G17 G713 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
VS
64 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
From $1499
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (133 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix G17 G713
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Strix G17 G713

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 24.6 mm (0.97 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5300 RPM
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 73.5%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 150 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon Vega 7
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +53%
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 G713
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

