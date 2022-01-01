Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

61 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
VS
76 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i9 12900H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 354 x 259 x 22.6-27.2 mm
13.94 x 10.2 x 0.89-1.07 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~73.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level - 39.9 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) +183%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
2. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. Dell G5 15 5510 and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
5. MSI GF65 Thin and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
6. Dell Alienware m15 R6 and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)
7. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский