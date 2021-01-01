Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
HP Omen 15 (2021)
From $1269
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
From $1500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021) and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 860 grams less (around 1.9 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (110.5 vs 133 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 324 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 220 mm (8.66 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~75.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021)
300 nits
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 +7%
320 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1536
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021)
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

