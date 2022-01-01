Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

56 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS
GPU
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 810 grams less (around 1.79 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 53% sharper screen – 216 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (109.7 vs 133 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 312 x 227 x 18.5 mm
12.28 x 8.94 x 0.73 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 45 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 216 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 85.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.4%
Response time 7 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 565 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1700 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 2000 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 1536 1792
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 112
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 64
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) +133%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC285
Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 80 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

