HP Omen 15 (2021) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
HP Omen 15 (2021)
From $1269
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
- Can run popular games at about 80-110% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~72.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021) +1%
1427
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7045
7112
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
543
550
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3831
3880
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|95 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1215 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1567 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|12 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1