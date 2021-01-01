Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

66 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
62 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70.9 against 48 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~73%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 789:1
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.9%
Response time 7 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +20%
300 nits
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 75 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +13%
4.884 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

