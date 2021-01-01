Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021) or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021)
74 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
HP Omen 15 (2021)
From $1269
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 98-134% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 86 against 70.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 5 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021)
300 nits
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021)
4.884 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +178%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes -
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and HP Omen 15 (2021) or ask any questions
