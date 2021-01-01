Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Alienware m17 R4 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Alienware m17 R4

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
VS
75 out of 100
Dell Alienware m17 R4
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Dell Alienware m17 R4
From $2149
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Dell Alienware m17 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (133 vs 182.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m17 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 101-137% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 86 against 70.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
Alienware m17 R4

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 399.8 mm (15.74 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 294.6 mm (11.6 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 16.9-22 mm (0.67-0.87 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 1178 cm2 (182.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~70%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 8.4 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time 7 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 1300 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 130 W
Nvidia Optimus - No, direct
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS
Alienware m17 R4 +183%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 87 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.4 x 7.8 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
2. Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
3. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. G5 15 5510 and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
5. GF65 Thin and Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
6. XPS 17 9700 and Alienware m17 R4
7. Blade Pro 17 (2021) and Alienware m17 R4

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m17 R4 and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский