Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133 vs 151 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~68.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021) +20%
300 nits
G5 15 5510
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021) +30%
1427
G5 15 5510
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021) +57%
7045
G5 15 5510
4474
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021) +53%
4.884 TFLOPS
G5 15 5510
3.195 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

