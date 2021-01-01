HP Omen 15 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5510
HP Omen 15 (2021)
From $1269
Dell G5 15 5510
From $899
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
42
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
53
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
64
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133 vs 151 square inches)
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021) +30%
1427
1101
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021) +57%
7045
4474
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
543
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3831
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
