HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Precision 3571
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70.9 against 64 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches
|358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm
14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|834 cm2 (129.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~80.5%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|57.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|948:1
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|88.1%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|63.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.8%
|-
|Response time
|7 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|691 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1477
Precision 3571 +15%
1700
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6765
Precision 3571 +58%
10675
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1433
Precision 3571 +22%
1745
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
10308
Precision 3571 +24%
12807
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR5
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|4.8 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|1536
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|96
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|78 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|11.5 x 7.3 cm
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1