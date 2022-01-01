You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Battery 70.9 Wh - 64 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 135-185% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 70.9 against 64 watt-hours

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 3571 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.78 kg (3.92 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 358 x 233 x 22.67-24.05 mm

14.09 x 9.17 x 0.89-0.95 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 834 cm2 (129.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.5% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 - Noise level 57.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 948:1 500:1 sRGB color space 88.1% - Adobe RGB profile 63.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.8% - Response time 7 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +36% 300 nits Precision 3571 220 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 64 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 691 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP - 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 1536 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 96 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +246% 4.884 TFLOPS Precision 3571 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 78 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.3 cm 11.5 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.