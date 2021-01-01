Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Precision 5560 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 70.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 307-419% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~89% Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.2 mm Colors Black Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 50 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time 7 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 15 (2021 AMD) 300 nits Precision 5560 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1455 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 192 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units 1536 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +558% 4.884 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x6W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.