HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~89%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
300 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 200 W 90 W

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1536 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +31%
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

