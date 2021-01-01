Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 AMD) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 99 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 7 ms -
Max. brightness

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 200 W 230 W

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1455 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1590 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1536 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4.884 TFLOPS
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) +158%
12.6 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

