HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs Gigabyte G5 (2021)
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
From $1099
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
70
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Features a much bigger (~45%) battery – 70.9 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (133 vs 144.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~72.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|99%
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1391
G5 (2021) +7%
1486
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6309
G5 (2021) +6%
6688
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1371
G5 (2021) +27%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9961
9315
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1