HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs ENVY 13
HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
From $1269
HP ENVY 13
From $749
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Can run popular games at about 40-55% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 70.9 against 51 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.4 vs 133 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Response time
|7 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +19%
1413
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +78%
7032
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +12%
553
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 AMD) +117%
3826
1760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1455 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1590 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|4.884 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|1536
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
