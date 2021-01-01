Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

66 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (133 vs 155.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 85 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +6%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
4. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
5. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
6. Alienware m15 R5 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. G3 15 3500 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский