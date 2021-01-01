HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
From $999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 173-236% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~42%) battery – 70.9 against 49.9 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (100.1 vs 133 square inches)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1069:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:23 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|172 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
7489
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +14%
467
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2185
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1278 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|2.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|79.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
