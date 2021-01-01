Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 131-179% higher FPS
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 100 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level - 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1331:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.4%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +238%
10.8 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

