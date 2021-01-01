HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
From $1499
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 G533
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 15-21% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|354 mm (13.94 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|259 mm (10.2 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|917 cm2 (142.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~73.2%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|45 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
1567
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4598
8422
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
595
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2185
ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 +132%
5062
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|130 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
