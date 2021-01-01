Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

66 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
69 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (133 vs 142.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 90 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~72.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 95 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memoty type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +11%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

