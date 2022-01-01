Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Alienware x14 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Alienware x14

55 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80.5 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~64%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1736:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6%
Response time - 7 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
300 nits
Alienware x14 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 150 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80-95 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +95%
12 TFLOPS
Alienware x14
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
