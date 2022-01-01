You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 10300H Intel Core i7 10750H Intel Core i7 10870H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 52-71% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 670 grams less (around 1.48 lbs)

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 80.5 against 70.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm

12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~64% Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black White Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1736:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 87.6% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.6% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Omen 15 (2021 Intel) 300 nits Alienware x14 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 80.5 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:10 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 150 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 486 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 80-95 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1215 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1567 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 12 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +95% 12 TFLOPS Alienware x14 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 - Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 79.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.