Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

64 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
67 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
From $979
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3072 x 1920
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)
  • Around 70% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 86 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 355.2 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 247.5 mm (9.74 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 16.8-18.9 mm (0.66-0.74 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~84.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 3

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.3 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 150 W 130 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.3 x 9.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
4. Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
5. Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) and Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
6. Inspiron 15 5510 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610
7. Inspiron 15 7506 and Inspiron 16 Plus 7610

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский