65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9500
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Dell XPS 15 9500
From $1149
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9500
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 630 grams less (around 1.39 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.6 vs 133 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9500

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 344 mm (13.54 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 791 cm2 (122.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~89.2%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5000 RPM
Noise level - 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 89.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 94%
Response time - 43 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
300 nits
XPS 15 9500 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 481 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 55 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +255%
10.8 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Loudness - 84.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.1
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

