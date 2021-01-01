Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or XPS 15 9510 (2021) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

64 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
From $1249
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 650 grams less (around 1.43 lbs)
  • Around 74% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (122.9 vs 133 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 344.7 mm (13.57 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 18 mm (0.71 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~89%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
300 nits
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 150 W 90 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 45 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021)
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs HP Pavilion 15
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
6. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9500
8. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
9. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Dell XPS 13 9310
10. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский