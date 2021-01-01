Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 99 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • 100% sharper screen – 282 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~75.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
2. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or HP Pavilion 15
3. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
5. HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro (16”)
6. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Dell XPS 15 9500
7. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
8. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021)
9. Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) or Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский