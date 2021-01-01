Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) – what's better?

HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
73 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i7 10870H
GPU GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Around 68% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~40%) battery – 99 against 70.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 23 mm (0.91 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~77%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 47 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1152:1
sRGB color space - 90%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.6%
Response time - 9 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 725 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1365 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 16.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
10.8 TFLOPS
Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) +55%
16.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek RTL8125
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 83 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
4. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
5. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
7. Razer Blade 15 Advanced Edition (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
8. MSI GE66 Raider vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
9. Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series) and HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский