HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs ENVY 13

65 out of 100
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
VS
57 out of 100
HP ENVY 13
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
From $1199
HP ENVY 13
From $749
Display
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) and ENVY 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 70.9 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.4 vs 133 square inches)
  • 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
vs
ENVY 13

Case

Weight 2.46 kg (5.42 lbs) 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 17 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~81.8%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +17%
4598
ENVY 13
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +24%
2185
ENVY 13
1760

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 3840 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +283%
10.8 TFLOPS
ENVY 13
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 2933 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes

