HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel) vs ENVY 13
HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
HP ENVY 13
Review
Performance
System and application performance
70
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
51
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
42
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
63
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
67
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
91
NanoReview Score
57
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~39%) battery – 70.9 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 13
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1150 grams less (around 2.54 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (92.4 vs 133 square inches)
- 18% sharper screen – 166 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.46 kg (5.42 lbs)
|1.31 kg (2.89 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|306.5 mm (12.07 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|194.5 mm (7.66 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|17 mm (0.67 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1262
1186
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +17%
4598
3941
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ENVY 13 +6%
495
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15 (2021 Intel) +24%
2185
1760
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|-
|Clock
|2933 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
