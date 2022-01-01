You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 70.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm

14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~78.9% Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.9 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer - No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 56 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1383:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 84.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.3% Response time - 10 ms Max. brightness Omen 15z (AMD) 300 nits Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 99.9 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery - Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 610 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 110 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz - GPU boost clock 1530 MHz - FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 5632 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80 GPU performance Omen 15z (AMD) 11.8 TFLOPS Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +39% 16.4 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 79 dB Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.