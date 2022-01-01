Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15z (AMD) or Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 15z (AMD) vs Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

59 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2560 x 1600
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15z (AMD) and Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (133 vs 145.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 21-29% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99.9 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15z (AMD)
vs
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022)

Case

Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 358.5 x 262.4 x 19.9 mm
14.11 x 10.33 x 0.78 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~78.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 6.9 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer - No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 56 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1383:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 84.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 97.3%
Response time - 10 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 610 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 110 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz -
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 5632
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 176
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 80
GPU performance
Omen 15z (AMD)
11.8 TFLOPS
Predator Triton 500 SE (2022) +39%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

