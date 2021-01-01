Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15z (AMD) or TUF Dash F15 FX516 – what's better?

HP Omen 15z (AMD) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516

68 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
VS
59 out of 100
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
From $1100
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15z (AMD) and ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
  • Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 70.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15z (AMD)
vs
TUF Dash F15 FX516

Case

Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 360 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 252 mm (9.92 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~74%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer - No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 16 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 60-75 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15z (AMD) +61%
10.8 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 FX516
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

