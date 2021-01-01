HP Omen 15z (AMD) vs ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 82% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
- Easier to carry: weighs 370 grams less (around 0.82 lbs)
- Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 76 against 70.9 watt-hours
Case
|Weight
|2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|360 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|252 mm (9.92 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~74%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black
|Transformer
|-
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|200 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1353
1398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +31%
6096
4644
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1384
1428
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +82%
9936
5463
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|60-75 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1403 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1635 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
