Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 13-18% higher FPS
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133 vs 150.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 86 against 70.9 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|-
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|-
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1353
Alienware m15 R6 +3%
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6096
Alienware m15 R6 +3%
6268
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1384
Alienware m15 R6 +24%
1720
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +8%
9936
9176
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|8.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
