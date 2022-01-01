Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15z (AMD) or Alienware x15 R2 – what's better?

HP Omen 15z (AMD) vs Dell Alienware x15 R2

59 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware x15 R2
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
Dell Alienware x15 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15z (AMD) and Dell Alienware x15 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (133 vs 154.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x15 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 8-11% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 87 against 70.9 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15z (AMD)
vs
Alienware x15 R2

Case

Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm
14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches		 359.7 x 277.3 x 12.5-15.9 mm
14.16 x 10.92 x 0.49-0.63 inches
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 997 cm2 (154.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~67.3%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer - No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15z (AMD)
300 nits
Alienware x15 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery - Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
L3 Cache 16 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD)
6140
Alienware x15 R2 +103%
12449
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 90 W 125 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Omen 15z (AMD)
11.8 TFLOPS
Alienware x15 R2 +15%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
