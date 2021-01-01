HP Omen 15z (AMD) vs Dell G15 5511
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
80
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
44
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
53
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
- Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133 vs 151 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.37 kg (5.23 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Width
|357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|239.7 mm (9.44 inches)
|272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
|Thickness
|22.6 mm (0.89 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|858 cm2 (133 inches2)
|974 cm2 (151 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78.2%
|~68.9%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|-
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|800:1
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.3 GHz
|2.1-2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1353
G15 5511 +3%
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +18%
6096
5167
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1384
G15 5511 +4%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +7%
9936
9304
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|0 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|816-1387 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1283-1703 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.8 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12-14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
