Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 15z (AMD) or G15 5511 – what's better?

HP Omen 15z (AMD) vs Dell G15 5511

67 out of 100
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
VS
60 out of 100
Dell G15 5511
HP Omen 15z (AMD)
From $1270
Dell G15 5511
From $1030
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 70.9 Wh
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 15z (AMD) and Dell G15 5511 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 70.9 against 56 watt-hours
  • Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (133 vs 151 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 15z (AMD)
vs
G15 5511

Case

Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
Width 357.9 mm (14.09 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 239.7 mm (9.44 inches) 272.8 mm (10.74 inches)
Thickness 22.6 mm (0.89 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~68.9%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray, Green
Transformer - No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 800:1
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 15z (AMD) +20%
300 nits
G15 5511
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.3 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 7 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD)
1353
G15 5511 +3%
1400
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +18%
6096
G15 5511
5167
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD)
1384
G15 5511 +4%
1437
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 15z (AMD) +7%
9936
G15 5511
9304

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 0 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS 6.42 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12-14 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 3840 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 15z (AMD) +68%
10.8 TFLOPS
G15 5511
6.42 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513 or HP Omen 15z (AMD)
2. HP Pavilion 15 or Omen 15z (AMD)
3. Lenovo Legion 7 16” (2021, AMD) or HP Omen 15z (AMD)
4. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) or HP Omen 15z (AMD)
5. MSI GF65 Thin or HP Omen 15z (AMD)
6. Dell G15 5510 or G15 5511

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5511 and HP Omen 15z (AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский