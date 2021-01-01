You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 CPU - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 15z (AMD) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 26-36% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 94 against 70.9 watt-hours

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

33% sharper screen – 188 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.37 kg (5.23 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 357.9 x 239.7 x 22.6 mm

14.09 x 9.44 x 0.89 inches 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches Area 858 cm2 (133 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~73.3% Side bezels 6.3 mm 7.1 mm Colors Black Black Transformer - No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 141 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Omen 15z (AMD) 300 nits MECH 15 G3 +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70.9 Wh 94 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 90 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1163 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1530 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 11.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 256 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 3840 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 15z (AMD) 11.8 TFLOPS MECH 15 G3 +48% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 89 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.