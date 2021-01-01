You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 100 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Apple M1 Pro Apple M1 Max GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Can run popular games at about 24-32% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 100 against 70 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

85% sharper screen – 254 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 355.7 x 248.1 x 16.8 mm

14 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 882 cm2 (136.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~86.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 37.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 3456 x 2234 Size 16.1 inches 16.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3456 x 2234 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 25700:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.1% Response time - 67 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits MacBook Pro 16 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 100 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 140 W Weigh of AC adapter - 353 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1296 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 2560 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +43% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 16 (2021) 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 84.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.