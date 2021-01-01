Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

71 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~72.8%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 115-150 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 1792 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

