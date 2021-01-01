HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
From $1799
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 24-33% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.4 kg (5.29 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|354.9 mm (13.97 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|259.9 mm (10.23 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|27.2 mm (1.07 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|922 cm2 (142.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~72.8%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
1545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7447
7872
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
579
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4838
5375
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|115-150 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|2321 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|2581 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|16.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
