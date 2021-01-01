Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

71 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
75 out of 100
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
From $2700
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 6 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 75.3%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 1792 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
11.4 TFLOPS
ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 +21%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x4W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.9 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
2. HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
3. HP Omen 17 (2021) and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
4. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
5. Dell XPS 17 9700 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
6. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
7. Razer Blade 17 (2021) and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
8. MSI GP76 Leopard and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
9. MSI GE76 Raider and ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733 and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский