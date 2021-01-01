HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (142 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 17 G733
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|282 mm (11.1 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|27.5 mm (1.08 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|300 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|75.3%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
1539
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7447
8038
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
601
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4838
5148
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|115-130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|-
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|-
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
