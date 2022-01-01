You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 7% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.48 kg (5.47 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 360 x 268 x 2.09 mm

14.17 x 10.55 x 0.08 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 965 cm2 (149.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69.6% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 53.5 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 300 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 75.3% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 930 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 115-130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE GX551 +85% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 48 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x4W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

