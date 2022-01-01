You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 90 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) Thinner bezels and 880% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 142 square inches)

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm

13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~764.4% Side bezels 6.4 mm 0.4 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Number of fans 2 -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 3 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) +85% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos No Yes Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.