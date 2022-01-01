Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

65 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
78 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
Battery 90 Wh
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 6980HX
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 880% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 142 square inches)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.61 kg (5.76 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 355 x 26 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 92 cm2 (14.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~764.4%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 0.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 16.1 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 / 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 7 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x2048 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

