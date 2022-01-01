HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 GX650 (2022)
- Thinner bezels and 880% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 90 against 70 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 90% more compact case (14.3 vs 142 square inches)
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.61 kg (5.76 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|355 x 26 x 20.5 mm
13.98 x 1.02 x 0.81 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|92 cm2 (14.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~764.4%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|0.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 / 280 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x16 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x2048 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|4.2
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
