HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
From $1070
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Can run popular games at about 43-59% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 70 against 48 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.9%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +10%
7447
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
570
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +28%
4838
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1