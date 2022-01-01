You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 70 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce MX450 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (111.4 vs 142 square inches)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

15% sharper screen – 157 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 1.57 kg (3.46 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 324 x 222 x 17.3 mm

12.76 x 8.74 x 0.68 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 719 cm2 (111.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~75.1% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 45.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 Size 16.1 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No Yes Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1292:1 sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.3% Response time - 51 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 200 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce MX450 Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2560 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +164% 7.46 TFLOPS ZenBook Duo 14 UX482 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB -

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 75.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.