NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 92 against 70 watt-hours
- 106% sharper screen – 282 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Dimensions
|369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches
|359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|897 cm2 (139 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~74.8%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|54.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99.6%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99.9%
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|712 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +13%
1441
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7624
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +14%
1448
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +18%
12269
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|90-110 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|930 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|14.4 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
|Loudness
|-
|77.9 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
