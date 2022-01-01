Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

65 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
72 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3840 x 2160
Battery 92 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 51-70% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 92 against 70 watt-hours
  • 106% sharper screen – 282 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 47% higher max. screen brightness: 440 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm
14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches		 359.8 x 249.2 x 24.5 mm
14.17 x 9.81 x 0.96 inches
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 897 cm2 (139 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~74.8%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber - No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 54.2 dB

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.9%
Response time - 2 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 200 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 712 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 16 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 7 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 90-110 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 930 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1410 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 14.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
7.46 TFLOPS
ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 +93%
14.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No -
Loudness - 77.9 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
2. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and HP Omen 15 (2021 AMD)
4. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
6. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Dell XPS 15 9500
7. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503
8. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
9. ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and Razer Blade 15 Base Edition (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED UX582 and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский