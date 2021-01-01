Home > Laptop comparison > Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Alienware m15 R6 – what's better?

HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6

71 out of 100
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
VS
71 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R6
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
Dell Alienware m15 R6
From $1729
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU Radeon RX 6600M 8GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) and Dell Alienware m15 R6 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
vs
Alienware m15 R6

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 369.2 mm (14.54 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 248 mm (9.76 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 23 mm (0.91 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space - 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99%
Response time - 19 ms
Max. brightness
Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
300 nits
Alienware m15 R6 +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 200 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 16 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 7 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 100 W 80 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 7 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1489 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 2177 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 1792 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +53%
11.4 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R6
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots - 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 15 (2021 Intel)
2. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516
3. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD)
4. HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or HP Omen 16 (2021 Intel)
5. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Dell Alienware m17 R4
6. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or ASUS ROG Strix G15 G513
7. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
8. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
9. Dell Alienware m15 R6 or ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R6 and HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский