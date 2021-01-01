HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Dell Alienware m15 R6
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
Dell Alienware m15 R6
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R6
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Features a bigger (~23%) battery – 86 against 70 watt-hours
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|99%
|Response time
|-
|19 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|200 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
Alienware m15 R6 +3%
1466
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +12%
7447
6671
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Alienware m15 R6 +1%
571
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +30%
4838
3725
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
