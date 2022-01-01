You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 5 6600H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 13% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Dell G15 5525 High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.52 kg (5.56 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~69% Side bezels 6.4 mm 6 mm Colors Silver Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 56 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 137 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 800:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +20% 300 nits G15 5525 250 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 750 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP - 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +5% 7.46 TFLOPS G15 5525 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 86.1 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

