You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H Intel Core i9 11980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Around 26% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours

Can run popular games at about 12-16% higher FPS Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.75 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~90.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 4.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 49 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16.1 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 137 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits XPS 17 9710 (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 200 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 508 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP - 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1237 MHz GPU boost clock - 1500 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) +21% 7.46 TFLOPS XPS 17 9710 (2021) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 78.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 8.9 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.