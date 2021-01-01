You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 94 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 74-101% higher FPS

Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 94 against 70 watt-hours

37% sharper screen – 188 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 359.6 x 254.7 x 23.8 mm

14.16 x 10.03 x 0.94 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 916 cm2 (142 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~73.3% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 52.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1440 Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 100% Adobe RGB profile - 77% Response time - 7 ms Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits MECH 15 G3 +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 94 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 230 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1310 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1725 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 5120 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS MECH 15 G3 +135% 17.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 89 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Mechanical Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

