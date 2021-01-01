You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Battery - 70 Wh 83 Wh 64.3 Wh CPU - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 70 against 64.3 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (142 vs 159.3 square inches) Advantages of the Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

38% sharper screen – 189 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.54 kg (5.6 lbs) Dimensions 369.2 x 248 x 23 mm

14.54 x 9.76 x 0.91 inches 359.9 x 285.7 x 27.1 mm

14.17 x 11.25 x 1.07 inches Area 916 cm2 (141.9 inches2) 1028 cm2 (159.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~72.2% Side bezels 6.4 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber - No Number of fans 2 2

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 2560 x 1600 Size 16.1 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 137 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support - Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 94% Adobe RGB profile - 74% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Max. brightness Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 300 nits Prometheus XVI (2021) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 70 Wh 83 Wh 64.3 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 200 W 230 W Weigh of AC adapter - 891 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX 6600M 8GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP - 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units 2560 3840 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Omen 16 (2021 AMD) 7.46 TFLOPS Prometheus XVI (2021) +85% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 32 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots - 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 1x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.