HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD) vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
From $1480
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the HP Omen 16 (2021 AMD)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 99 against 70 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
- 106% sharper screen – 282 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 40% higher max. screen brightness: 420 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|369.2 mm (14.54 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|248 mm (9.76 inches)
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|23 mm (0.91 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|916 cm2 (141.9 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|6.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|16.1 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|137 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|200 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|3.2 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
1548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7447
8419
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
577
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4838
4866
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|100 W
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1489 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|2177 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|11.4 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|1792
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|32 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
